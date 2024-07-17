Legal action initiated against arsonists of Qaysariya Market in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Owners of businesses in Erbil's Qaysariya Market announced on Wednesday that they have filed lawsuits against those responsible for the recent fire at the market, demanding compensation from the government for the affected.

Firman Haji Saad, speaking on behalf of the owners at a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, stated, "We have filed lawsuits against those who set fire to Qaysariya, and unfortunately, it has been revealed that the perpetrators belong to a Kurdish faction."

Saad called on government authorities to provide similar compensations to those given in Duhok Market, emphasizing that they will launch a support campaign to aid the affected.

"227 shops were affected in the market, and unfortunately, the rehabilitation efforts are progressing slowly. We demand expedited reconstruction." He added.

Earlier this month, federal and Kurdistan Regional Government interior ministries announced the arrest of individuals involved in arson incidents in Erbil, Duhok, and Kirkuk governorates, causing significant damage.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani stated that investigations implicated the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in these incidents, clarifying that there is no evidence linking the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to these actions.

Dating back to the Ottoman periods, Qaisariya Market, with its numerous interconnected branches, stands as one of Erbil's oldest and most significant cultural, tourist, and commercial landmarks at the heart of the capital. It features dozens of shops and multiple gates distributed throughout its perimeter.