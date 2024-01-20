After Erbil bombing, Duhok explores alternatives to Iranian products

Shafaq News / The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Duhok announced on Saturday that it is carefully exploring alternatives to Iranian products by relying on local products and importing from other countries to secure the necessary needs for Duhok governorate and the Kurdistan region (KRI).

This statement was part of a condolence message sent by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Duhok to the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which lost one of its active members, "Beshru Dizaee," during the recent Iranian missile strike on his residence in KRI’s capital.

The Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasized that it has programs and plans to enhance local production in terms of quality, based on global standards. The goal is to completely rely on local products in the coming years and achieve self-sufficiency.

Furthermore, the Chamber of Commerce in Erbil had called on citizens and traders to boycott Iranian products after the recent violent attack on the city.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, January 16, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) carried out a fierce missile strike targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death and injury of several civilians.

IRGC claimed responsibility for the strikes, stating that they were a response to "Zionist regime crimes against the Islamic Republic."