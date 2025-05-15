Iraq’s Kirkuk health: CCHF outbreak still active

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kirkuk's health authorities dismissed social media reports claiming the end of the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) outbreak in the province, stressing that the epidemiological situation remains active.

Arjan Mohammed Rashid, Director General of Kirkuk’s Health Department, told Shafaq News that “the disease has not ended in Kirkuk or Iraq. It is still present, and we cannot predict how many new cases may emerge in the coming days.”

He emphasized that health teams continue surveillance efforts, but prevention relies heavily on public cooperation—especially avoiding unregulated animal slaughter and adhering to official health guidelines.

The department urged butchers, livestock breeders, and slaughterhouse operators to strictly follow health regulations, warning that violators will face legal consequences.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq recorded 45 cases of CCHF since the beginning of 2025, including nine deaths.