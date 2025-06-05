Iranian President invites Iraqi counterpart to Eid festival in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to attend the Eid al-Adha* festival in Tehran, with both leaders reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations.

According to Iranian media reports, the two presidents discussed the current state of ties between Tehran and Baghdad during a phone call. Pezeshkian emphasized the historical and cultural bonds shared by Iran and Iraq and reiterated his administration’s commitment to unity with Muslim nations, including Iraq, to safeguard the dignity of Islamic countries.

President Rashid, for his part, affirmed that the Iraqi government is prepared to enhance coordination and cooperation with Tehran for the mutual benefit and sustainable development of both countries.

At the end of the call, Rashid asked Pezeshkian to convey his regards to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

*Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is an Islamic holiday commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, it coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The festival involves special prayers and the ritual sacrifice of an animal—usually a sheep, goat, or cow—with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.