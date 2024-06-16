Iraqi PM extends Eid al-Adha greetings, voices support for Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday extended his greetings to Iraqis on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, expressing hopes for increased prosperity, security, and stability for Iraq and the Arab and Islamic world.

In a press release issued by his bureau, Sudani prayed for victory for the people of Gaza, emphasizing the need to repel aggression against them.

He reaffirmed his commitment to all Iraqi communities, pledging continued efforts to implement the government's program aimed at meeting public demands and overcoming challenges.

The premier highlighted the government's commitment to "upholding Iraq's sovereignty, enforcing the rule of law, driving economic development, and creating opportunities."

He stressed the importance of combating social issues and eradicating corruption nationwide.

Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi also extended Eid al-Adha greetings. In his statement, he called for unified efforts to enhance security and support reconstruction initiatives.

Al-Mandalawi reiterated his call for the international community to halt Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional nations, stressing the urgent need for actions to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.