Baghdad salary delays stall Duhok Eid al-Adha shopping

Shafaq News/ Pre-Eid al-Adha shopping in Duhok has slowed sharply, as ongoing salary delays from Baghdad continue to squeeze household spending across the province.

Retailers reported sluggish sales despite stocking up for the holiday. Diyar Dawski, who owns a men’s clothing shop, told Shafaq News that daily purchases have dropped below 20 items—far from the usual holiday rush, noting, “The salary delay is the main reason.”

Many vendors are now facing mounting inventory and potential losses. Shoppers, too, are feeling the strain. Afan Jamil, shopping with her children, said she’s had to rely on cheap street stalls. “With no salary and rising prices, we can’t afford proper Eid clothes.”

Another resident, Yaqoub Jaafar, shared a similar frustration, stating, “Markets used to be packed. Now they’re nearly empty. I had to borrow money just for basics.”

The crisis, rooted in ongoing disputes over oil exports and budget entitlements, deepened after the 2023 shutdown of the Kurdistan pipeline to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port. Since then, Erbil has received only monthly advances, not its full budget allocation, fueling mistrust and complicating negotiations.

Last week, the KRG Ministry of Finance urged Baghdad to resume payments for employees, pensioners, welfare recipients, and the families of martyrs, accusing federal authorities of using legal pretexts to delay disbursements.

Baghdad, in turn, has accused the Region of exceeding its share and withholding required revenues.

Iraqi MP Karwan Yaroes told our agency earlier that Baghdad may release an emergency advance within two days to cover May salaries.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Shafaq News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has agreed to release May salaries as a temporary loan outside the KRG’s regular budget share. The disbursement is expected by midweek.