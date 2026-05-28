Erbil chases Guinness glory with 2.5-ton+ Shawarma

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Thursday, a 2.75-ton giant shawarma spit drew large crowds in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the city hosted a food festival aimed at securing a Guinness World Records title for the largest structure of its kind.

Shafaq News reported that the oversized installation required an extensive preparation and involved a coordinated team of chefs and workers assembling the massive structure.

While Guinness World Records does not currently maintain a dedicated category for the largest shawarma spit, comparable records exist for spit-roasted meat, including a 4,022-kilogram entry set in Cyprus in 2008.