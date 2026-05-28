Israel strikes Beirut suburbs, Hezbollah operations continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it had carried out what it described as a precise strike in Beirut, while Israeli media reported that the operation had targeted a commander in Hezbollah’s missile units.

Israeli military sources cited by local media said the chances that the operation had failed were increasing. Lebanese media reported that the strike hit an apartment in the Choueifat area on the outskirts of Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes continued across villages in the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Sidon, killing 24 people, including women and children, according to local reports.

The Lebanese army said one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Zefta–Deir al-Zahrani road.

تنعى قيادة الجيش – مديرية التوجيه الرقيب علاء محمود مدلج الذي استشهد بتاريخ 28 /5/ 2026 جرّاء استهدافه بغارة إسرائيلية معادية على طريق زفتا – دير الزهراني. وفي ما يلي نبذة عن حياة الشهيد:- من مواليد 14/ 10/ 1993 كفررمان – النبطية.- حائز عدة أوسمة وتنويه العماد قائد الجيش… pic.twitter.com/RSBaTaysfQ — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) May 28, 2026

Lebanese authorities placed the number of Israeli operations since March 2 at more than 8,500, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,269 deaths and 9,737 injuries, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated that it had carried out five operations targeting Israeli military positions, vehicles, and troop gatherings using attack drones and rockets.

In five statements, the group said it targeted two Merkava tanks and a building housing an armored unit command in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, as well as a Nimr armored vehicle in al-Qantara and a gathering of Israeli military vehicles in the town of al-Qusayr.