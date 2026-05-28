Damascus: Kurds will help build new Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Kurdish lawmakers will help shape Syria’s new constitution and future state institutions, a senior Syrian election official said on Thursday, following the first parliamentary vote held under the Damascus-SDF integration agreement.

Anas Al-Abda, a member of Syria’s Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told Shafaq News that Kurdish representation would extend beyond Al-Hasakah, Afrin, and Kobani to all areas where Kurds are present across Syria, with lawmakers expected to help draft the country’s new constitution, introduce new legislation, and amend existing laws.

No political process in Syria could succeed without broader understanding and participation among all communities, “especially between Arabs and Kurds,” he stressed, adding that Kurds would play a “major role” in building the new Syria.

Kurds secured five new parliamentary seats in the latest vote, including four in Al-Hasakah province and one in Kobani, in addition to three previously allocated seats for Afrin, bringing total Kurdish representation to eight out of 140 elected parliamentary seats. Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa retains the authority to appoint one-third of parliament’s members, or 70 seats out of the chamber’s 210 total seats, potentially allowing broader Kurdish representation through presidential appointments.

Parliamentary elections were held across most Syrian provinces on October 5, 2025, with 126 representatives elected, though voting in Kurdish-majority regions and Suwayda was postponed because of political and security conditions.

The later vote in northeastern Syria marked the first parliamentary election held under the January agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which launched a phased process for integrating Kurdish-run institutions and security structures into the Syrian state. The agreement remains under negotiation, particularly regarding local administration, security arrangements, and the future integration of SDF forces into Syria’s national military structure.