Syria’s Al-Hasakah legislative vote ends with 95% turnout

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Voting concluded in al-Hasakah province for elections of Syria’s People Assembly, with turnout surpassing 95%, the country’s Higher Election Committee reported on Sunday.

Nawar Najma, the Committee’s spokesperson, told state-run news agency SANA that objections to preliminary results will be accepted for 48 hours before final results are issued.

Preliminary results showed Afirad Anwar Shaheen and Shawakh Ibrahim al-Assaf leading in Derik (al-Malikiyah). In al-Hasakah district, Ibrahim Mustafa al-Ali, Omar Issa Hais, and Fasla Youssef secured seats in the assembly, while Hussein Ibrahim, Radwan Othman Sido, Abdul Halim Khodr al-Ali, and Mahmoud Madi al-Ali recorded strong numbers in Qamishli. None of the results have been officially approved.

The three cities are participating under a hybrid electoral mechanism established by the transitional constitutional declaration signed by the Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Under the system, the president appoints around 70 of the assembly’s 210 members, while the remaining seats are selected through local electoral colleges. Only pre-approved members within each constituency are eligible to cast ballots, with those members choosing the candidates allocated to their districts.

The broader People’s Assembly elections were held nationwide on October 5, 2025, when 126 members were elected across Syria’s provinces. Kurdish-administered areas and Suwayda province were excluded at the time because of political and security conditions.

The elections come after months of negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over integrating Kurdish-administered areas into Syrian state institutions, preserving elements of local administration, and determining the future of SDF-linked security forces.