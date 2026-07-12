Rwanga partnership tackles technical skills training

Shafaq News- Erbil

A new vocational training initiative was launched in Erbil to equip young people in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region with practical skills in technical and professional fields, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

Developed through a partnership between the Rwanga Foundation and the University of Kurdistan, the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) program will offer specialized courses in automobile maintenance, computer science, digital marketing, and solar energy technologies.

The first phase of the training will focus on university students, with plans to later expand its reach to other groups across society. Organizers noted that the project is designed to build a skilled workforce capable of meeting growing demand in technical and technology-related sectors.

دەزگای روانگە پڕۆگرامی پەروەردە و راهێنانی تەکنیکی و پیشەیی بۆ زیاتر لە 300 قوتابی راگەیاندلە رێوڕەسمێکدا بە ئامادەبوونی بەڕێز (ادریس نێچیرڤان بارزانی) سەرۆک و دامەزرێنەری دەزگای روانگە و چانسلەری زانکۆی کوردستان هەولێر، لە چوارچێوەی سێکتەری پەرەپێدانی تواناکانی گەنجان، دەزگای… pic.twitter.com/85vUMkIjui — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) July 12, 2026

Rwanga, meaning “vision,” is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, providing community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, the organization has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community development projects.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and support for vulnerable groups.

Read more: New path to jobs: Iraq’s shift toward vocational education