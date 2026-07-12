Islamic Resistance draws red lines for al-Zaidi's US visit
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Sunday outlined a series of conditions ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to Washington, warning against any agreements that would “compromise Iraq's sovereignty or political independence.”
Issued under the title "Statement No. 1," the document called on Al-Zaidi's government to adhere to “ national principles” while reaffirming its opposition to the continued US military presence and normalization with Israel.
Read more: Iraq's al-Zaidi rebalances Iran ties before Washington visit
Among the group's demands were:
- Continue the government's anti-corruption campaign while ensuring it does not serve as cover for projects or contracts involving companies allegedly linked to Israel.
- Set a binding timetable for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, regardless of political or security developments.
- Reject trade and investment agreements with countries supporting Israel, saying such deals threaten Iraq's sovereignty and economy.
- Prevent US control over Iraq's financial and economic decision-making.
- Reject normalization with Israel under any framework, including the Abraham Accords.
- Ensure any treaty or international agreement signed by the government is ratified by parliament under the Iraqi constitution.
- Keep anti-corruption investigations free from domestic and foreign political pressure.
- Prevent foreign companies from exploiting Iraq's natural resources in ways that undermine national interests.
- Protect Iraq's sovereignty and independent political decision-making.
- Hold officials accountable for safeguarding public funds and national resources.
- Preserve Iraq's national dignity and the sacrifices of those who defended the country.
- Reject any political concessions that weaken Iraq's sovereign decision-making.
- Maintain a firm national position in defending Iraq's rights, sovereignty and resources.
صادر عن المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق pic.twitter.com/eKUsjciAl0— صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) July 12, 2026
Al-Zaidi will travel to Washington on Monday with a wide-ranging delegation for talks on security cooperation, energy, economic ties and investment opportunities between Iraq and the United States.
Read more: 25+ figures set to accompany PM Al-Zaidi to Washington