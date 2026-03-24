IRI claims 23 strikes across Iraq and region

IRI claims 23 strikes across Iraq and region
2026-03-24T17:05:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Tuesday that it carried out 23 attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting sites inside Iraq and beyond its borders.

In a statement, the group said it used “dozens of drones and missiles against "enemy bases” across Iraq and the wider region, without identifying the locations or nature of the targets.

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