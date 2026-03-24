IRI claims 23 strikes across Iraq and region
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Tuesday that it carried out 23 attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting sites inside Iraq and beyond its borders.
In a statement, the group said it used “dozens of drones and missiles against "enemy bases” across Iraq and the wider region, without identifying the locations or nature of the targets.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ) نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية، ثلاثًا وعشرين عملية، استُخدمت فيها عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة… pic.twitter.com/AV8QnuTXry— صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 24, 2026