IRI claims 21 attacks on US-linked targets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Sunday it carried out 21 attacks targeting sites linked to US forces in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the group said it used drones and missiles in the operations, which it described as part of its response to recent military developments.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ) نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق، خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية، إحدى وعشرين عملية، بواسطة عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ… pic.twitter.com/2RYPhOkkeH — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 22, 2026

The announcement follows US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran’s subsequent response across the region.