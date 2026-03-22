IRI claims 21 attacks on US-linked targets

IRI claims 21 attacks on US-linked targets
2026-03-22T06:44:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Sunday it carried out 21 attacks targeting sites linked to US forces in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the group said it used drones and missiles in the operations, which it described as part of its response to recent military developments.

The announcement follows US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran’s subsequent response across the region.

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