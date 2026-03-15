IRI claims 24 attacks in 24 hours

IRI claims 24 attacks in 24 hours
2026-03-15T19:15:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said Sunday it carried out 24 operations over the past 24 hours, targeting “enemy bases” inside Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, including strikes in Tehran that killed senior Iranian figures, among them the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran later retaliated against the strikes, with the fallout spreading across several countries in the region, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon