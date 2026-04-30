Iraq’s top Shiite bloc holds first talks with PM-designate Al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament, held its first meeting on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi to review progress on forming the new government, according to a statement.

The meeting, attended by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and hosted by Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri, addressed political, security, and economic developments, as well as the impact of the regional escalation on Iraq.

Al-Zaidi outlined initial steps for forming the government and elements of the ministerial program, and referred to a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Participants also stressed the importance of building state institutions on “sound foundations” that strengthen Iraq’s authority and sovereignty.

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