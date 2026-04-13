CF filters candidates for Prime Minister race

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament, has narrowed its list of candidates for prime minister as key leaders met on Monday to outline the next phase of talks aimed at resolving the leadership race.

A source told Shafaq News that the meeting was held at the residence of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, and brought together Head of the Supreme Islamic Council Hammam Hammoudi, al-Hikma (Wisdom) National Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais al-Khazali, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) official Abu Fadak al-Mohammadawi.

Al-Maliki proposed former minister Ali al-Shukri as a potential candidate, with participants agreeing to include him in the pool for collective review at the next session. The closed-door talks followed hours after a broader CF meeting, initially scheduled for today, was postponed as several Framework leaders chose to boycott the session.

Under Article 76 of the constitution, the largest parliamentary bloc has 15 days to nominate a prime minister after the election of a president, a step that formally launches the government formation process. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi on Saturday, completing the constitutional requirement and paving the way for the largest bloc to form a government.

Read more: Iraq's Presidential vote was a coalition rehearsal —and the premiership battle has already begun