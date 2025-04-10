Decisive talks: KDP, PUK to resolve power-sharing in KRG

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will hold a decisive meeting next Saturday to resume negotiations on forming a “strong” Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), according to a source.

Following a series of previous talks between the two parties that led to a joint proposal for forming an effective government capable of meeting the aspirations of the Kurdistan Region’s citizens, the upcoming meeting will focus on finalizing the distribution of ministries and key positions to reach a final and comprehensive agreement, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The proposal, he explained, aims to ensure genuine partnership and more efficient governance, contributing to enhanced political stability and addressing the region’s ongoing economic challenges. “The PUK and KDP have managed to overcome many points of contention in recent weeks.”

Since the October 2024 parliamentary elections, Kurdish political blocs have failed to finalize a government.

The upcoming meeting follows a series of high-level contacts between both parties, including a key encounter in March between KDP’s Masrour Barzani and PUK’s Pavel Talabani, which led to a framework agreement covering most government posts.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani recently called for expediting the formation of the KRG, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two leading Kurdish parties to prevent further delays in the process.