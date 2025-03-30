KDP, PUK to resume government formation talks after Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are set to resume after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, a senior KDP official revealed on Sunday.

“We have reached a good political understanding with the PUK and other parties,” Peshtewan Sadiq, a member of the KDP Political Bureau and part of the government formation negotiation team, told reporters following Eid prayers in Erbil, expressing optimism about progress in the formation of a new government involving all main Kurdish factions.

Discussions on power-sharing will also continue shortly after the break, he added.

On March 18, the KDP and PUK announced a joint political framework to guide the next phase.

Since the October 2024 parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, political blocs have failed to finalize a government. The Region remains deadlocked, with the outgoing cabinet operating in a caretaker role since the expiration of its mandate in 2022.