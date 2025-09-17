KDP: Government formation could be delayed until Baghdad elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Efforts to form a new government in the Kurdistan Region remain stalled and may be deferred until after Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11, a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official confirmed on Wednesday.

Wafa Mohammed told Shafaq News that recent rounds of dialogue between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have yielded no progress. He noted that parliament was expected to reconvene in early September, but heightened security concerns and shifting regional dynamics forced further delays.

According to Mohammed, some political actors favor aligning the cabinet process with Baghdad’s electoral calendar to strengthen bargaining power and unify demands. He stressed that the KDP is monitoring the PUK’s approach closely, especially since Kurdistan faces no immediate constitutional or legal vacuum.

In April 2025, KDP leader Masoud Barzani urged both parties to expedite the process.

Following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, the Region’s legislature became gridlocked in early 2025. Although it met briefly on December 3, lawmakers failed to elect a speaker or form a cabinet, resulting in an indefinite suspension amid continued KDP–PUK disputes.

Read more: Kurdistan’s government formation crisis deepens