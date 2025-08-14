KDP, PUK to resume Kurdistan Parliament session in September

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, agreed on Thursday to reactivate the Kurdish Parliament in September and to continue progress toward forming the new cabinet.

According to a joint statement, the two parties’ negotiating delegations met in PUK’s political bureau headquarters in Erbil. They discussed the steps already taken to implement agreed programs and explored measures to strengthen cooperation in preparation for the next phase of governance.

Acknowledging the current regional context and political developments, the two parties stressed the importance of honoring commitments made to the people of Kurdistan and safeguarding the Region’s legal and political status as reflected in the outcome of the sixth parliamentary elections.

Following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, the Kurdistan Region’s legislature was effectively paralyzed in early 2025 due to a political deadlock. The newly elected parliament met briefly on December 3, 2024, but failed to elect a speaker or form a cabinet, prompting an indefinite adjournment amid disagreements between the KDP and the PUK.