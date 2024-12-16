EXCLUSIVE: PUK and KDP to hold a meeting in Erbil, says PUK spokesperson

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced it will meet with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Saadi Ahmed Pira, the spokesperson for the PUK, told Shafaq News that the meeting, set to take place in the Pirmam area, "will focus on discussing the formation of the new government and reviewing the current situation in the region."

This meeting is part of ongoing discussions between the two parties following the October parliamentary elections in the Region, focused on addressing shared issues and coordinating positions on political and administrative matters in the Kurdistan Region.

Notably, the KDP and the PUK are the two main Kurdish parties in the Region. The first emerged as the largest party, securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes, while the second followed with 23 seats from 408,141 votes.