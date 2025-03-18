Kurdistan deadlock: KDP, PUK to hold evening talks on government deal

Shafaq News/ Senior delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to meet on Tuesday evening at the PUK’s political bureau headquarters in Erbil to address the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, discussions aim to finalize power-sharing arrangements and establish a framework for government formation, as both parties work toward a political consensus to stabilize the Region.

On Sunday, the KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, stated that ministerial positions were nearly finalized following a meeting between the party’s deputy leader, Masrour Barzani, and PUK President Bafel Talabani. Talks have also explored reviving the Kurdistan Alliance, which previously facilitated cooperation between the two parties in government formations.

Despite parliamentary elections in October 2024, political factions have yet to reach a conclusive agreement on forming a government. Nearly five months after the vote, the Region remains in deadlock, with the current government operating in a caretaker capacity since its mandate expired in 2022.