KRG formation: KDP, PUK to resume talks next week

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will resume discussions on forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) next week, PUK spokesman Saadi Ahmed Pira revealed on Thursday.

In a press statement, Pira affirmed that previous meetings between the two parties led to an agreement on the Kurdistan Region's governance strategy, expecting both sides to reach an understanding on the final details of the KRG formation in upcoming meetings.

"The new government must be formed as soon as possible.”

Since the October 2024 parliamentary elections, Kurdish political blocs have failed to finalize a government.

KDP political bureau member Pishtwan Sadiq said on Sunday that a "good" political agreement had been reached with the PUK and other parties, expressing hope for the "positive" formation of the new government.



