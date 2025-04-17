Breakthrough in Kurdistan: KDP and PUK outline next KRG cabinet

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have finalized a draft agreement to form the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a political source disclosed on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the insider revealed that two key meetings were held during the day. In the morning, technical committees from both parties convened to draft a preliminary framework outlining the structure of the next government. The document defines the powers of the prime minister, deputy prime minister, ministers, independent commissions, deputy ministers, director generals, and subordinate administrative bodies.

These proposals were later submitted to the senior leadership teams of both parties, who reconvened in the afternoon in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The source also noted that the high-level committee reviewed the draft and registered several observations. The revised version is expected to be presented to the top leadership of both parties for final endorsement, after which it will serve as the official foundation for forming the new cabinet.

Further discussions are scheduled for next week to resolve the distribution of ministerial portfolios and finalize the list of nominees. So far, more than ten meetings have taken place between joint committees over the past two months, with dialogue reportedly progressing in a collaborative spirit.

“There is a shared desire to move forward, and most of the sensitive points have been ironed out,” the source affirmed, describing the atmosphere as “serious and constructive.”

Although parliamentary elections were held in October 2024, Kurdish political factions have yet to establish a new administration. Nearly six months on, the region remains in political limbo, with the current government operating in a caretaker capacity since its term ended in 2022.