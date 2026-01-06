US-brokered Israel–Syria cell designed to avert military clash, analyst says

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States views the newly announced Israeli-Syrian coordination mechanism as a practical tool to prevent military confrontation rather than a breakthrough political agreement, a US Republican Party member and political analyst, Nabil Mikhail, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

“Washington considers the joint coordination cell unveiled by the US Department of State (DoS) as a largely bureaucratic framework designed to manage tensions and avoid direct clashes between Israeli and Syrian forces,” said Mikhail

Earlier today, DoS said Israeli and Syrian talks had resulted in the creation of a joint coordination mechanism to oversee issues including intelligence sharing and military de-escalation.

Mikhail linked any potential Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory to the conduct of Syria’s new leadership, describing Damascus’ demand for a full withdrawal as “logical and indispensable” in any future strategic negotiations.

He dismissed suggestions that the arrangement signals a fundamental shift in the Arab-Israeli conflict under President Donald Trump, saying the administration is currently focused on other priorities, notably Venezuela.

On Syria’s internal political future, Mikhail said the Trump administration favors keeping Syrian transitional leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in power, “provided he demonstrates moderation.” Such moderation, he added, would be a key condition for any Israeli pullback.

According to a joint US-Israeli-Syrian statement, senior officials from Israel and Syria met in Paris under US sponsorship. The statement said discussions focused on respecting Syrian sovereignty, ensuring Israel’s security, and promoting stability and prosperity for both sides.