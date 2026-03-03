Strikes target Iraqi factions in Diyala, Al-Anbar, Al-Muthanna

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Al-Anbar/ Al-Muthanna

Airstrikes targeted headquarters belonging to armed factions in Diyala, Al-Anbar, and Al-Muthanna provinces, security sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The souced noted that shelling in Al-Muthanna struck the desert area near Al-Samawah, while the attack in Al-Anbar targeted a PMF headquarters in Al-Qaim district. The nature of the strike remains unclear, with preliminary indications suggesting it may have involved a drone or rocket fire.

The number of casualties and the extent of the damage remain unknown.

In Diyala, a drone attack hit a PMF site, wounding one member who was transferred to hospital for treatment, the source added.