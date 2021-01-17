Russian companies expressed readiness to invest in Al-Anbar cities, an official says

Shafaq News / A local official in Al-Anbar Governorate revealed that Russian companies want to invest in one of the governorate districts.

Ali Al-Dulaimi, Al-Habbaniyah commissioner, told Shafaq News agency, "There are many Russian companies that have expressed their readiness to invest in milk production plants and establish fields for raising cows in the district and the surrounding areas."

He added, "The security stability in the cities of Al-Anbar and their modern administrative designs contributed to attracting the attention of investment companies", denying news reported by some social media platforms that the government intervened to obstruct the investment process.

It is noteworthy that the livestock in Al-Anbar Governorate has been subjected to theft and smuggling operations during the control of ISIS over the governorate's cities.