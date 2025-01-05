Counter-Terrorism service dismantles car bomb in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Sunday evening the successful detonation of a car bomb in Al- Anbar province, western Iraq.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the service said, "In a specialized operation by the Counter-Terrorism Service heroes, based on accurate intelligence about the presence of a car bomb in the town of Rawah, Anbar province, and after confirming the information through aerial reconnaissance, a raid and search operation was carried out. A Toyota pickup truck was seized, loaded with four barrels of locally made explosives."

The statement further noted that the car bomb was detonated by the engineering unit of the Counter-Terrorism Service.