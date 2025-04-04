SDF begins withdrawal from Aleppo

Shafaq News/ Units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from two neighborhoods in Aleppo on Friday, following a security and administrative agreement signed earlier this week with the Syrian government.

A security source in Aleppo said the convoy—comprising over 400 personnel, dozens of military vehicles, and four-wheel-drive units—departed the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts toward northeastern Syria. Syrian government forces accompanied the units to ensure a secure transfer.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, outlines cooperation between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian government in managing services, internal security, and local administration in the two neighborhoods. Internal Security Forces (Asayish) will remain in place, operating under a framework coordinated with the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement on X, Badran Jia Kurd, an adviser to the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria, described the agreement as “an important step toward enhancing stability and coexistence.” He said it ensures the preservation of the neighborhoods’ administrative and cultural character, including coordination with relevant institutions in Aleppo.

On Thursday, both sides exchanged more than 200 detainees as part of the agreement’s initial implementation phase.

Meanwhile, clashes continue in Aleppo province between the SDF and Turkish-backed opposition groups. The area around the Tishreen Dam, southeast of Manbij, has seen active fighting for more than three months.

The Aleppo deal follows a broader agreement signed on March 10 between transitional Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, calling for the integration of the Autonomous Administration’s military and civil institutions into a unified Syrian state. It also covers joint management of strategic infrastructure, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields.

The document affirms the Kurdish community’s place within the Syrian state and guarantees full constitutional and citizenship rights. It also rejects any form of division, hate speech, or incitement between societal groups.

Implementation is to be overseen by joint executive committees, with completion scheduled for the end of the year.

The SDF, backed by the Global Coalition, continues to control significant parts of northeastern Syria, including major energy fields and agricultural zones critical to national food supply.