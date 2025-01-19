Kurdish party leader killed in Turkish airstrike in Syria

Shafaq News/ The co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) was killed in an airstrike on Sunday, the party confirmed.

In a statement, the PYD, a group aligned with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), said, "Co-chair Menije Hajo was killed along with her bodyguards during a field visit near the Tishreen Dam area of Al-Qamishli city by an attack from groups affiliated with Turkiye."

"This targeted attack occurred while Hajo was in the vicinity of ongoing clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed factions," it said.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, northeastern Syria, particularly in Al-Qamishli and Manbij, has seen ongoing battles between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army, leaving at least 100 dead on both sides.

In the past two days, protesters have gathered near the Tishreen Dam, demanding an end to the attacks on the dam, which is a vital source of energy and irrigation water for large areas in the north.