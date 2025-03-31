A Fragile deal: SDF, National Army trade prisoners in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the National Army are preparing to exchange prisoners and bodies, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday.

This exchange will involve fighters who were killed in recent weeks during clashes at Tishreen Dam and Qarqouzaq Bridge in eastern Aleppo, two fronts that have witnessed fierce fighting since December 12, 2024.

According to sources, the National Army has already handed over 40 bodies to the SDF. In return, the SDF will release 25 individuals, including four Turkish nationals.

The exchange is taking place amidst a ceasefire, which has temporarily eased hostilities and allowed both sides to carry out the transfer.