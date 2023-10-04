SDF commander warns against Turkish threats, calls for international intervention

Shafaq News/ Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), issued a stern warning against Turkey's recent threats of targeting populated areas in eastern Syria. This comes in response to statements made by Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers.

In a statement on the "X" platform, Abdi emphasized that the individuals responsible for the recent attack in Ankara did not transit through SDF regions, dispelling Turkish officials' claims. He noted that the SDF is not involved in Turkey's internal conflict and does not endorse any escalation.

Expressing deep concern, Abdi accused Turkey of seeking pretexts to justify its ongoing attacks and potentially launch new military aggressions. He condemned any attempts to target the region's infrastructure, economic resources, and populated cities, deeming it a war crime. Abdi highlighted past instances where such actions were witnessed.

Abdi called on guarantor parties and the international community to adopt appropriate stances in response to these repeated threats. He urged them to ensure regional peace and stability and prevent further escalations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently declared that all infrastructure, superstructure, and energy facilities affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and Syria are now targets for Turkish forces. He emphasized that the Turkish response to the Ankara attack would be robust, causing terrorists to regret their actions.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler echoed Fidan's sentiments, declaring that all PKK/YPG organization facilities in Syria and Iraq are considered "legitimate targets" for Turkish forces.