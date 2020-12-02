Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-02T11:15:02+0000
Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region

Shafaq News / The city of Al-Hasakah in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region in Syria has been suffering from a shortage of drinking water for four days.

"The Turkish factions in Ras al-Ain weaken the electrical current which powers the Alouk water station and led to a scarcity of water in some areas under Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) control." An official source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source pointed out that "the international organizations and the Russian forces urged the Turkish side to end these actions and restart the work in the station within a short time."

The Alouk water station provides water to nearly one million people in the cities of Tal Tamer and Hasakah, in addition to four camps of displaced from Ras al-Ain and the Deir Ez-Zor region.

related

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Date: 2019-11-28 09:36:05
Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-11 09:04:42
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Faysh Khabur border crossing with Syria opened again

Date: 2020-08-23 12:35:27
Faysh Khabur border crossing with Syria opened again

Turkey targets the Kurdish mountains

Date: 2020-09-29 13:26:06
Turkey targets the Kurdish mountains

Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Date: 2019-11-28 13:35:18
Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week

Date: 2020-11-14 11:56:50
A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week