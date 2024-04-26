Khor Mor attack update: 3 dead; Kurdistan urges Baghdad investigation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the administration of the Chamchamal district announced that three people were killed and three others were injured in the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Qadir Karam district of Chamchamal district.

Ramak Ramadan, Chamchamal Kaimakam, stated to Shafaq News agency that "three people were killed and another three wounded in the attack," confirming that "the dead workers are foreigners."

He added that "the attack was carried out by an unidentified drone on the Khor Mor gas field at exactly 6:45 pm today, targeting the oil storage location outside the field, and the extent of the material damage has not yet been determined."

Ramadan also mentioned that "this incident is the second of its kind this year, knowing that the company produces household gas and electricity."

On his part, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, "strongly" condemned the attack.

"The death and injury of several field employees deeply saddens me…I call on the federal government and the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region to immediately begin a thorough investigation and take serious measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, which victimize civilians. The people of Kurdistan are the first to be affected."

A source mentioned that the attack suspended gas production and reduced electricity production by 2500 megawatts.

Notably, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.