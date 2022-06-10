Report

Expansion at Khor Mor Gas Field to finish in 2023, Dana Gas

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-10T09:50:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The CEO of Dana Gas expected that gas production would edge higher at the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region next year.

In an interview with Mubasher.info, Patrick Allman-Ward said that the primary current objectives of Dana Gas are to regularize the financial dues received from Iraqi Kurdistan and Egypt and settle the unpaid payables.

He added that in the first half of 2023, the undergoing expansion at the Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan would boost the company's production capacity by about 25%.

Allman-Ward pointed out that the current rise in oil prices is the main factor that will enhance Dana Gas's performance in the coming period.

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas company, established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), and the UAE.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum jointly operate the field on behalf of the consortium. The field supplies the natural gas it produces to power plants in the Bazian, Erbil, and Chemchemal areas. The field also has 1,000Mt/d of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gas condensate.

The Khor Mor field expansion project is being developed with an investment of $700m. It expects to receive continuous investments with a projected expenditure of $4.3bn between 2018 and 2027.

