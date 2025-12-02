Dana Gas refutes US media claim of Iraqi order to freeze Khor Mor production

Shafaq News – Doha

UAE-based Dana Gas on Tuesday dismissed a report by Al-Monitor alleging that Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had requested a suspension of gas production at the Khor Mor field following last week’s drone strike.

In a statement, the company said the accusation was “inaccurate, misleading, and not grounded in fact,” stressing that “al-Sudani had explicitly urged a rapid restart of gas output, not a freeze.”

Dana Gas said production resumed as soon as technical assessments and safety checks were completed, praising what it described as the prime minister’s swift response, security support, and the immediate visit by senior Iraqi officials to the site.

The company also welcomed the government’s commitment to issue the investigation report “without delay” and affirmed continued coordination to safeguard operations at the strategic facility.

Al-Monitor had claimed the prime minister had asked for the suspension to remain in place pending the outcome of security investigations.

Khor Mor — located in Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province — was hit by drones on the night of November 26–27, igniting a fire and halting gas supplies to power plants. Gas pumping resumed on November 30 after emergency repairs and system checks.

