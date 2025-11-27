Erbil calls for international action as Khor Mor attack cuts energy

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region authorities urged the international community on Thursday to press Baghdad to prevent further attacks on the Region’s energy infrastructure, after a drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field triggered a full shutdown and cut electricity to millions of people.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations condemned the attack as an act targeting “the economic and service infrastructure of Kurdistan and Iraq” and warned that it posed a direct threat to regional stability and international interests. The department said repeated strikes on Khor Mor and other energy facilities have occurred despite “clear knowledge of the actors involved,” and called for decisive action to stop future attacks.

The strike, which hit late Wednesday, forced a complete halt in gas production at Khor Mor and caused 60-80% drop in electricity generation across the Kurdistan Region and parts of Iraq.

The department urged Baghdad to pursue the investigation “with seriousness,” identify those responsible and ensure accountability. It also called for international backing to equip the Region with air-defense systems, describing such capabilities as essential to protecting civilian infrastructure and safeguarding broader international energy interests.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: Renewed strikes expose Kurdistan’s fragile energy security

The European Union expressed “deep concern” over the attack, calling it an assault on civilian energy facilities with nationwide consequences. In a statement, the EU said it remains committed to working with both Baghdad and Erbil to strengthen security, stability, and reform efforts.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also received a call from US Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris, who strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Region. According to the KRG, both sides agreed on the need to improve preventive measures and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

British Ambassador Irfan Siddiq likewise condemned the strike, warning that attacks on vital infrastructure “threaten Iraq’s stability and the safety of its people.” He said the United Kingdom supports Iraqi partners in efforts to protect strategic sites and urged firm accountability.