KRG: Baghdad knows who’s behind drone attacks but took no action

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan’s Interior Ministry said Thursday that the groups behind repeated drone attacks on the Region’s energy infrastructure, including Wednesday night’s strike on Khor Mor, are already identified in a federal investigative report submitted to the Iraqi prime minister.

In a statement, the ministry said multiple oil and critical infrastructure sites in the Kurdistan Region were hit by drones between June 15 and July 25, 2025, causing extensive material and economic damage. A joint investigative committee—formed by order of the Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and headed by Iraq’s national security adviser—visited the Region on July 28, conducted technical examinations at the impact sites, and reviewed drone debris.

According to the ministry, the investigation concluded that the drones were launched from areas under the control of federal forces bordering the Kurdistan Region, and included legally obtained confessions from suspects indicating clear affiliation with a specific group. The final report, delivered to Al-Sudani more than two months ago, names those responsible and recommends convening the National Security Council to impose legal measures.

“Despite the clarity of the findings, no legal or security action has been taken,” the Interior Ministry said, adding that inaction “has directly encouraged continued attacks.”

The ministry said the latest drone attack—which caused a fire and halted gas supplies feeding 80% of Kurdistan’s power stations—was a foreseeable consequence of the absence of deterrence. It urged Baghdad to fulfill its constitutional and security obligations, take immediate action against the perpetrators, and prevent further attacks that endanger the Region and Iraq’s wider economic interests.

Kurdistan’s government, the ministry said, “reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its security and economic infrastructure within constitutional and legal frameworks.”

