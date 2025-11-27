Khor Mor gas production suspended after rocket strike

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Dana Gas halted operations at the Khor Mor field after a rocket strike late Wednesday ignited a liquefied petroleum gas storage tank, forcing an immediate shutdown and cutting gas supplies to electricity plants across the Kurdistan Region.

Khor Mor, one of the Region’s largest fields with 9.2 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, normally produces 452 million cubic meters of gas per day, along with 22,000 barrels of condensate and 1,050 tons of LPG.

In a statement, Dana Gas said an LPG tank caught fire following “a rocket attack” and that emergency crews quickly contained the blaze without casualties. The company suspended production to extinguish the fire and assess the damage.

Security sources reported earlier that the site may have been hit by explosive-laden drones.

The shutdown immediately halted gas flows to power stations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok, triggering about an 80% drop in electricity output. The attack came only days after unidentified drones were spotted near the facility, prompting heightened security alerts.

