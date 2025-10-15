Kurdistan gas output surges 50% after $1.1B Khor Mor expansion

Shafaq News – Erbil

UAE-based Dana Gas said on Wednesday it has completed a $1.1 billion expansion of the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region — eight months ahead of schedule — boosting the field’s output by 50%.

“The early completion will strengthen Kurdistan’s power generation capacity and industrial growth, supporting the Regional Government’s plan to deliver round-the-clock electricity and improve energy supplies across Iraq,” the company said in a statement published on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, adding that the facility will also produce about 7,000 barrels per day of condensate and 460 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

“The expansion will boost both production and cash flow for Pearl Petroleum,” it pointed out, underscoring the project’s strategic importance to Iraq’s gas and power sectors.

The expansion, known as Khor Mor 250, added 250 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of processing capacity, raising total production to 750 mmscfd.