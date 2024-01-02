Iraq ranks fifth among largest Arab countries in natural gas reserves

Shafaq News / "Oil and Gas" magazine mentioned that in 2023, Iraq ranked fifth among Arab countries possessing the largest natural gas reserves, with Qatar leading the list.

The magazine annually compiles a report on the top 10 Arab countries with the most substantial gas reserves from the previous year.

According to the report, Qatar secured the top spot among these countries, holding over 842 trillion cubic feet, while Saudi Arabia followed with over 335 trillion cubic feet. The third position was claimed by the United Arab Emirates, possessing more than 289 trillion cubic feet.

Algeria ranked fourth with reserves amounting to 159 trillion cubic feet, while Iraq took the fifth spot with over 131 trillion cubic feet during the past year. Kuwait secured the sixth position with 63 trillion cubic feet, followed by Egypt with a similar quantity of 63 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Libya occupied the eighth position with over 53 trillion cubic feet, and Oman stood ninth with reserves exceeding 22 trillion cubic feet.