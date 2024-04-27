Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, 350 dinars below the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that the selling rate was 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 145,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,100 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 145,800 dinars.