Kurdistan’s Khor Mor shutdown drains grid as Dana Gas demands guarantees

Power supplies in the Kurdistan Region are expected to stabilize within 24 hours if gas flows resume from the Khor Mor field, as the operator Dana Gas kept the facility offline after halting operations in the aftermath of the drone strike.

Sources in Al-Sulaymaniyah told Shafaq News that all field personnel returned to duty on Friday, but production has not restarted. Dana Gas, they said, requested firm security guarantees before reactivating the gas-processing units. A joint security committee discussed these guarantees during a meeting earlier today and delivered formal assurances to the company.

A high-level delegation from Baghdad arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Friday to investigate the attack. The delegation is led by Federal Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, accompanied by Iraqi Intelligence Service Chief Hamid al-Shatri and Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed. The officials held extended meetings with security commanders in Al-Sulaymaniyah to coordinate follow-up measures and joint response plans.

Kurdistan Regional Government statements said the strike eliminated nearly 80% of the Region’s electricity supply by cutting gas to generation plants, while Kirkuk lost roughly 160 megawatts, and Nineveh also reported reduced output.

The attack on the Chamchamal-area field late Wednesday ignited a fire but caused no casualties. It halted gas deliveries feeding power stations, according to the Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity. The strike came only days after unidentified drones flew near the facility, triggering heightened alerts.

