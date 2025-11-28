Baghdad team begins joint probe into Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A senior Iraqi security delegation visited Al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday to investigate the drone strike that targeted the Khor Mor gas field earlier this week.

Hours after the attack, the Iraqi government formed a high-level investigative committee, with support from the US-led Coalition, to identify those responsible.The Interior Minister leads the investigative committee, joined by the head of the National Intelligence Service and the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region. A technical team from the Joint Operations Command and other relevant bodies will support the inquiry.

The Ministry of Interior said the delegation will hold meetings and conduct field inspections to determine who carried out the Wednesday-night attack. It added that the findings will be presented in a detailed report to the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The strike, following earlier sightings of unidentified drones near the area, ignited a fire inside the field but caused no casualties.

According to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Electricity, the damage disrupted gas supplies feeding key power stations. Assessments indicate the shutdown reduced electricity output by 60-80% in Kirkuk, Erbil, Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Nineveh. Technical and security teams remain deployed to repair the damage and support the investigation in coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Khor Mor, located in the Chamchamal district, supplies gas through a 180-kilometer pipeline feeding power stations in the district, Bazian, and Erbil—generating more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity under normal conditions. The field has been the target of repeated drone and rocket attacks in recent years.

