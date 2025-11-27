Erbil seeks air shields as Khor Mor attacks mount to 11

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan’s Khor Mor gas field has been attacked 11 times to date, the Kurdish Electricity Minister Kamal Mohammed said on Thursday, warning that repeated strikes are crippling the Region’s power supply.

During a press conference in Erbil, Mohammed — who also serves as acting minister of natural resources — condemned the latest attack and said the strike knocked out roughly 3,000 megawatts of electricity. Current generation has fallen to about 1,400 megawatts, he added.

The minister said the Natural Resources Ministry aims to restore household gas supplies as quickly as possible but stressed that Khor Mor “feeds the entire Kurdistan Region and parts of Iraq with energy,” making its protection “a strategic priority.”

He said authorities are waiting for the joint federal–Regional investigation to determine the extent of the damage. Until repairs are completed, the Region can provide only 3 to 11 hours of electricity per day, though he expects conditions to return to normal within 24 to 48 hours.

Mohammed noted that Khor Mor normally produces 530 million cubic meters of gas, supplying 15 power stations across the Kurdistan Region while sending part of its output to the federal grid.

