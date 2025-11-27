Iraq-Kurdistan to investigate Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News – Erbil / Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Thursday that the drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province was “an assault on Iraq as a whole.”

According to a statement by the Kurdish Government, during a phone call with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Al-Sudani condemned the attack, stressing the need to hold those responsible accountable.

Both sides agreed to form a joint investigative committee that will begin work “as soon as possible” to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The strike, which hit the field late Wednesday, triggered a fire and forced the shutdown of gas supplies feeding power stations across the Kurdistan Region, causing an electricity drop of nearly 80 percent in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok. No casualties were reported.

Khor Mor — operated by Pearl Petroleum — has faced repeated drone and rocket attacks in recent years.

Read more: Deciphering the repeated targeting of the Khor Mor Gas Field