PM Al-Sudani discusses regional developments with US Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the two sides discussed "the ongoing dialogue conducted by the High Military Committee concerning the conclusion of the Global Coalition's mission and ways to finalize this dialogue to reach an agreement on a timeline for implementation."

The meeting also addressed developments in regional and international situations, the situation in Gaza, the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the ongoing aggression, the risks of expanding and spreading the conflict in the region, and the responsibility of major countries and international and United Nations organizations in stopping the tragedy of civilians throughout the Palestinian territories.