Iraqi PM congratulates new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani congratulated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on assuming office and forming the new British government.

According to his media office, PM Al-Sudani sent a letter to Starmer expressing hope for the "continuation and expansion of bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom, based on a productive partnership and strengthening ties on various levels, leading to further development and prosperity for the benefit of both nations,"

Al-Sudani also wished the new British government success in its mission, hoping it would advance and achieve its goals and support international peace and stability.

With all but two of the individual election results in, the Labour Party has won 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Conservatives secured only 121 seats, a significant drop from their 365 seats in 2019.

In his first speech after arriving at the Prime Minister's office, Starmer pledged to rebuild trust between the people and the government, affirming that his administration would work for the interests of Britain. "We will work tirelessly for the betterment of our country," he said.