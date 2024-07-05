President Barzani congratulates new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his congratulations to Keir Starmer for assuming the role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Barzani stated on X, " On behalf of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom."

Barzani expressed his anticipation for strengthened relations, saying, " I look forward to enduring partnership with the people and leadership of the UK."

The British Labour Party secured a resounding victory in the recent UK legislative elections, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative governance. Starmer has led Labour to a landslide election victory, becoming the first leader from the centre-left party to win a UK national election since Tony Blair, who won three consecutive terms starting in 1997.

After a ceremony with King Charles III, Labour Leader Keir Starmer officially became Prime Minister and was set to form a majority government.

One of the first items on Prime Minister Starmer's agenda is to appoint a new Cabinet. The new ministers will be announced as they emerge one by one from 10 Downing Street following Starmer's selections.